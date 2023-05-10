Here’s Why BLACKPINK Fans Think Jennie Teased a Song Collab With The Weeknd

Jennie stars in The Weeknd‘s upcoming HBO show The Idol, but that might not be the only project the two pop music titans are cooking up together. Fans are convinced that the BLACKPINK star, while playing DJ at a recent event honoring her partnership with Calvin Klein, just previewed a sultry new duet with the “Blinding Lights” singer — and they couldn’t be more excited.

Looking stunning in a simple purple dress, Jennie was captured on video manning the sound system at the fashion celebration in Seoul alongside twin sisters/DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra (P.S., Simi Khadra is The Weeknd’s rumored girlfriend of over a year). The three ladies dance as a vibey track plays out, featuring two voices that sound an awful lot like Jennie Kim and Abel Tesfaye’s.

But if that wasn’t convincing enough, Jennie herself reposted the video onto her own Instagram Story and tagged both The Weeknd and The Idol‘s official Instagram pages, seemingly confirming that the unreleased track is a collaboration set for the show’s soundtrack. The Khadra sisters also shared similar footage on their Story, and tagged The Weeknd, The Idol and Jennie.

“Am i dreamin? We got Jennie x the weekend, this is so cool,” one fan commented on the Instagram video reposted by Jennie. “jennie x the weeknd??? OH HELL,” wrote another.

So far, only one song has been released from The Idol‘s soundtrack as the drama series approaches its much-delayed June 4 premiere on HBO. The Weeknd and Future dropped lead single “Double Fantasy” late last month, just a few days after the “Die For You” musician debuted the track live during Metro Boomin’s Coachella performance.

Co-created by The Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, The Idol stars Tesfaye as a nightclub owner/cult leader who takes over the career of a pop star named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Not much is known yet about Jennie’s supporting role, but you can catch glimpses of her in some of the show’s trailers.

Check out Jennie’s sneak peek at her (possible) new song with The Weeknd below.