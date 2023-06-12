Jennie Leaves Midway Through BLACKPINK Show ‘Due to Her Deteriorating Condition’

BLACKPINK‘s management company has released an update on Jennie‘s health after the 27-year-old star left midway through a performance in Melbourne over the weekend.

In videos capturing the Sunday (June 11) moment in Rod Laver Arena, Jennie can be seen dancing through four-part choreography with her bandmates Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo as they sing their 2020 hit “Lovesick Girls.” Then, looking visibly drained, the Idol star abruptly stops performing and turns to walk offstage.

Afterward, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo reportedly explained to the crowd that Jennie had been feeling unwell since earlier that day — something that YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement following the concert. “We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” read a statement from the company on Weverse.

“JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end,” the message continued. “However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

YG also emphasized that Jennie’s team is doing everything possible to ensure her “speedy recovery,” and asked fans for “understanding in this situation.”

The girls only have a few days of downtime until their next stops in Sydney, where they’re scheduled for two shows at Qudos Bank Arena Friday (June 16) and Saturday (June 17). In the meantime, many fans online are showing support for Jennie, urging her to prioritize her well-being over performances.

“She so brave still stepping up the stage despite being so sick,” tweeted one BLINK. “Please recover well Jennie.”

“The fact she still went out on the stage even tho she felt really sick just shows how much she cares about her fans,” wrote another. “We love you Jennie please take all the rest you need.”

See the moment Jennie left midway through BLACKPINK’s recent Melbourne show below: