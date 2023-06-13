Jennie Apologizes for Leaving BLACKPINK Concert Mid-Show: ‘I’m Doing My Best to Recover’

Jennie has spoken out for the first time since she left a BLACKPINK concert mid-show due to health issues.

In Tuesday (June 13) post on Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old K-pop star personally apologized to fans for abruptly exiting the stage during a concert over the weekend in Melbourne, leaving bandmates Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo to finish out the show without her. “Dear Melbourne Blinks,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry i wasnt able to finish the show on Sunday.”

“I’m doing my best to recover [at the moment],” the Idol actress continued, her message written in simple white lettering over a black background. “Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

During the Sunday (June 11) show at Australia’s Rod Laver Arena, Jennie was performing “Lovesick Girls” with her bandmates, making her way through the group’s signature four-part choreography. But then, she suddenly stopped mid-dance and walked off the stage, looking visibly weak.

The remaining three explained to fans that Jennie had been feeling unwell all day prior, and YG Entertainment afterwards released a statement on Weverse saying that she had been unable to continue performing “due to her deteriorating condition.” “JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end,” read the statement. “However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

“JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible,” the company added.

If she’s to appear at BLACKPINK’s next show, Jennie only has a few days to get her strength back up to performance ability. The artists are scheduled to play two shows at Qudos Bank Arena Friday (June 16) and Saturday (June 17) in Sydney.