×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jennette McCurdy Recalls Being ‘Jealous’ of Ariana Grande: ‘I Made That Mistake Repeatedly’

The former Nickelodeon star's memoir, 'I'm Glad My Mom Died,' is out now.

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande in
Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/AMA2013/Getty Images for Dodge

Jennette McCurdy is speaking her truth. The former child star sat down for an interview Wednesday (Aug. 10) all about her new memoir and her working relationship with former co-star Ariana Grande.

Speaking to Nightline about her book I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy revisited the years she spent working alongside Grande on the short-lived Nickelodeon spin-off Sam and Cat, which happened to be airing right as the pop singer shot to superstardom with her 2013 debut album Yours Truly.

Related

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande

Jennette McCurdy Reveals 'The Moment I Broke' While Working With Ariana Grande on 'Sam & Cat'

Explore

Explore

Ariana Grande

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“You literally wrote, ‘I frequently made the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana’s,'” host Juju Chang read directly from McCurdy’s book. “And being jealous of everything — being jealous of her childhood, jealous of a music career that you didn’t even want.”

“Sure,” the former iCarly star responded with a chuckle. “I was jealous specifically that she played charades with Tom Hanks. That’s what got me. Charades with Tom Hanks! But I was so young at the time. and I think it’s really hard to not compare yourself to somebody at that age, when you’re in an environment around them all the time. So I made that mistake repeatedly. And I’m glad to be at a place now where I wouldn’t trade positions with somebody.”

In the book, the now-30-year-old specifically recounts a time when she spent an episode on set acting opposite a box after the sitcom’s writers had to create a scenario where Grande’s character was stuck inside the inanimate object so she could go perform at the Grammy Awards.

Watch McCurdy’s full Nightline interview below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad