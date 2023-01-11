Jenna Ortega Brainstorms Possible Lady Gaga Character on ‘Wednesday’: ‘They Would Understand Each Other’

Teen psychics, werewolves, vampires and gorgons make up the student body at Nevermore Academy in Netflix’s Wednesday — so who better to make a cameo than the queen of little monsters herself? While hitting the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday night (Jan. 10), leading lady Jenna Ortega discussed what a character played by Lady Gaga on the mysterious and spooky hit series would entail.

“I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega said at the awards show, where she was nominated for best actress – television series musical or comedy, which ultimately went to Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson. “If Lady Gaga were to be a part, [she and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters that understand each other,” she added.

Gaga has been linked to Wednesday ever since a mega-viral trend spontaneously emerged on TikTok following the show’s November release, wherein creators would recreate Ortega’s equally viral season one, episode four dance scene using the 13-time Grammy winner’s Bad Romance album deep cut “Bloody Mary.” Despite never actually being featured in the first season, the song became so synonymous with Wednesday that Netflix went on to use it in a recent teaser video for the show’s second season.

The “Bad Romance” singer herself has even commented on the Wednesday hype in the past, which just recently catapulted “Bloody Mary” into the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever (it’s currently No. 68 on the chart dated Jan. 14). In December, she tweeted, “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)” in response to the TikTok trend and later created her own Wednesday-inspired TikTok.

See Jenna Ortega brainstorm Wednesday character ideas for Lady Gaga below.