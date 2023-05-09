Watch Jenna Dewan Stand In for Lady Gaga for Prom-Themed ‘Bad Romance’ Performance on ‘That’s My Jam’

Jenna Dewan was up for any challenge tossed her way during her Monday appearance on NBC’s That’s My Jam, but when host Jimmy Fallon prompted her to give the wheel a spin, she was left a little apprehensive when she found out she had to participate in a game of Baby Got Backup.

“Lady Gaga was supposed to be here tonight,” Fallon joked. “It was gonna be a big performance with costumes, backup dancers, props, everything. Unfortunately, she has a ‘thing’ and she can’t make it. So you’re filling in for her, OK? You have to do your best to lip-sync and keep up with the choreography and everything that she had planned for tonight.”

Dewan was tasked with singing along to Gaga’s 2009 hit “Bad Romance,” set to a prom concept. The Step Up star — who has a lot of experience in dance, thanks to serving as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson in the early 2000s — was able to match the tempo of the other dancers while lip-syncing along to the lyrics with ease.

“I want your love, and I want your revenge/ You and me could write a bad romance/ I want your love and all your lover’s revenge/ You and me could write a bad romance/ Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh/ Caught in a bad romance,” Dewan lip-synced.

“Bad Romance” was released as the lead single from Gaga’s The Fame Monster, the deluxe reissue of her debut album The Fame. The track is one of Gaga’s most recognizable to date and charted for 35 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2.

Watch Dewan’s lip-sync performance of “Bad Romance” in the video above.