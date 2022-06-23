Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp Release Beach Boys Cover & Music Video Ahead of Joint Album: Watch

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have released their cover of The Beach Boys‘ “Caroline, No” along with an accompanying music video, marking the fourth track the duo has unveiled from their upcoming cover album, 18.

The video finds Beck and his live band performing the song — an electric guitar-led instrumental version of The Beach Boys’ original — onstage. Depp doesn’t appear in the video, though he is currently traveling as a special guest on Beck’s European tour.

“That entire album was great support for me in horrible times,” Beck said in a statement about The Beach Boys’ album Pet Sounds, on which “Caroline, No” appears. “I’d left the Yardbirds and regretted it because I had nothing…I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things, and losing my girlfriend.”

Beck and the Pirates of the Carribean actor, who just recently prevailed in a high profile libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, have already released three other tracks from 18 — a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs,” Depp’s original “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” and a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.” The rest of the 13-song album arrives July 15.

The record — which Beck and Depp have been working on together since 2019 — was named in honor of the bond the two men have shared since meeting in 2016. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck said in a statement. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

“It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff,” Depp added of his collaborator. “One of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

Watch Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s new music video for “Caroline, No” below.