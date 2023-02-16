JC Chasez Opens Up About the ‘Magic’ of Today’s Boy Bands & *NSYNC’s ‘Unbreakable Bond’

As a member of one of the most beloved boy bands of all time, JC Chasez is the person to ask about today’s popular groups, including BTS, ENHYPEN and more.

“I really like it,” the *NSYNC member tells Billboard of the K-pop superstars. “It’s going to happen for every generation, and we’re always curious to see what is that voice of that generation. I think that the new scene is exciting. The dancing is absolutely incredible when you watch the performances these days, and how they’re tricking out their performances. Even their songs, they have a different kind of magic about them because they have so many different sections, in a way, to create more excitement throughout the songs.”

Chasez, who chatted with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly fresh off of filming an upcoming Meow Mix commercial, where the cat food brand created their own feline boy band, also took some time to reminisce on “the greatest days of my life” making music with bandmates Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone.

“We were fortunate enough to have a lot of great moments. The touring is amazing, but you have those one-off moments and they’re going to stand out to you because you’re among your peers,” he recalls. “When we played the Super Bowl with Aerosmith and Mary J. Blige, that was amazing. When we sung to the Bee Gees at the Grammys, that was amazing because they were a boy band in their own way.”

While, unfortunately, the group doesn’t have any current reunion plans, Chasez teases that “we never know what the future holds” and that he’ll always have his *NSYNC friends’ backs. “I’m always happy for all the guys. We all want all of us to succeed in doing whatever our passions are,” he says. “Whenever Lance has an idea, I want to support it fully. Whenever Joey has an idea, I want to support it fully. Whenever J’s dropping a record or making a movie, I want to support it fully. Same with Chris. We all love each other and have that brotherhood that we came up together and became men together. There’s an unbreakable bond, and we’ll always be rooting for each other and that’s why we’ll always be *NSYNC.”

Watch Billboard‘s interview with JC Chasez above.