JC Chasez Joins TikTok, Asking His *NSYNC Bandmates: ‘Am I Doing This Right?’

JC Chasez might be saying hello to TikTok, but his first post on the video-sharing site is soundtracked by *NSYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye.”

The 46-year-old singer looked to his old bandmates for some backup in the video’s caption, tagging Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick and asking: “Am I doing this right?”

So far, so good, JC. In the 11-second video, a camera whips around a dinner table before focusing on the former boy-bander’s newly silver hair and beard. “Wait, that’s really bright,” he says as the cell phone light hits his face and he grabs the camera. “Give me this.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news *NSYNC JC Chasez See latest videos, charts and news

In the next frame, you can see Chasez’s girlfriend, Jennifer HuYoung, behind him. He asks, “How’s this sh– work?” as the top five Billboard Hot 100 hit “Bye Bye Bye” kicks in.

Chasez’s first TikTok arrives two days after his birthday, for which Timberlake took to a different social-media platform — Instagram Stories — to send well-wishes to his old bandmate. “To my brother,” JT wrote to JC on Monday. “We’ve come a long way.”

Since his *NSYNC days, Chasez has released one solo album, 2004’s Schizophrenic, and was a judge on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew for seven seasons. In August 2013, he reunited with his bandmates for a one-time performance when Timberlake received the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, and in April 2019, he joined Bass, Fatone and Kirkpatrick to perform *NSYNC songs with Ariana Grande during her headlining set at Coachella.

*NSYNC fans will no doubt speculate what the new TikTok could mean for any future activities for the boy band, since Chasez tagged all his bandmates — who were already on the platform — and used an *NSYNC song in the video. When Fatone stopped by the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast in 2020 and was asked about an *NSYNC reunion, he said, “It’s not a no, but it’s not a yes” — so only time will tell.

Watch Chasez’s inaugural TikTok below: