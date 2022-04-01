Jazz Hands for Autism Is Making a ‘Seat at the Table’ for Neurodivergent Musicians

Sean McRae, a Black animator, illustrator and composer on the autism spectrum, can dream up an entire creative concept one night, compose music to it the next morning and sketch out visuals later that same day. Recently, the 21-year-old took sounds from racing games and transformed them into a jazz fusion album aptly titled Racer. And he’s just getting started, says Ifunanya Nweke, founder and executive director of Jazz Hands for Autism (JHFA): “He’s going to give Hans Zimmer a run for his money,” she declares.

McRae, who hails from Compton, Calif., is one of many neurodivergent musicians on the autism spectrum (“neurodivergent” being an umbrella term for people who have various learning and mental health differences such as autism, dyslexia, ADHD, Tourette’s syndrome and more) who produce “phenomenal” music, as Nweke describes McRae’s work, but struggle to reach larger audiences because they don’t have access to the right resources and opportunities.

“I remember his mom, rest in peace, was like, ‘Ifu, this is my son. I need you to make sure that people hear him,’” she recalls. “So I said, ‘Listen, Ms. Janice – that’s what I’m going to do.’”

Founded in 2014, Nweke’s 501(c)(3) artist development and vocational organization supports musically inclined individuals on the autism spectrum like McRae — who has been with JHFA for the last four years — by providing informational jam sessions to improve their vocal and instrumental performance, build confidence and invite collaboration as well as performance opportunities, both through its own concert series and various outside gigs. Jazz Hands For Autism also helps individuals succeed in music-related jobs with social, professional and musical training.

Now, Nweke is making sure people know where to find their music.

On Friday (April 1), which is the first day of World Autism Month, JHFA is launching the first-ever music library in the industry that features original songs and compositions by neurodivergent composers (including McRae’s Racer album) that range from West Coast hip-hop to indie rock. The library, which can be found here, currently houses over 50 tracks that can be searched by artist, mood, genre, tempo, BPM and more. The library’s advanced Sonic Search v2.0 also allows its users to either upload a track from their computers or paste YouTube/SoundCloud links into the search bar to find tracks that sound similar via a machine-learning algorithm.

Once users find their desired track(s), they can download them onto their computer for free and/or pay to license them for productions, broadcast programs, mobile applications, broadcast commercials, films or other usage, with costs ranging from $80 to $10,000. The musicians retain 100% of their writer’s and publisher’s share, while JHFA takes 10% of the actual synch licensing revenue.

“Our goal is to be able to utilize the library as a way to give a voice and platform for neurodivergent musicians near and far,” says Nweke. “We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for filmmakers, directors and production houses to be able to put their money where their mouth is and actually include individuals who are neurodivergent in every process of production.”

The music library, which has been in the works for the last two years, also allows neurodivergent musicians under JHFA and beyond (the library includes a separate tab for outside submissions) unfettered access to one of the most lucrative aspects of the business: synchs. To this end, JHFA has partnered with its longtime supporter Angela Jollivette — a music supervisor who has worked on TV shows like OWN’s Greenleaf and BET’s Sunday Best — to include the JHFA music library in the catalog of her music supervision/production company Moonbaby Media, which is part of a larger independent music library called Transition Music Corporation.

According to a study published in 2020, 15-20% of the world population is neurodiverse. But the entertainment industry hasn’t always done a great job of genuinely representing people who see the world differently, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes. Sia received criticism for casting neurotypical dancer Maddie Ziegler (a choice the singer has defended) as the lead for her 2021 Golden Globes nominated directorial debut Music, which follows a non-verbal teenage girl with autism named Music who communicates to the world through song and dance. (Rather than “canceling” Sia, Nweke is open to having an informative conversation with the award-winning hitmaker for her interview series 3 Minutes with Ifu, in which Nweke talks to people in the music industry about how they’re increasing diversity.)

Nweke believes JHFA is “a model that the [music] industry can adopt by knowing how to provide full-spectrum support to people who are neurodivergent. The reason why neurodiversity is really important is because there’s no such thing as normal, right? Everyone’s brain functions differently,” she explains. “And just because our society favors certain ways of seeing the world does not discount other ways of seeing the world.”

Recently, the music industry has made some efforts to genuinely address and support neurodiversity. In January 2020, Universal Music U.K. published a handbook titled Creative Differences about embracing neurodiversity within creative industries. In the handbook’s forward, Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine (who was diagnosed with dyslexia and dyscalculia as a child) wrote, “As an artist, I think it’s a self-evident truth that not thinking like everyone else is positive and beneficial…. People would talk as if my songs, my achievements, my career etc. had been achieved despite things like my dyslexia. But I was thinking, might it not be because of those things?”

Welch is far from the only artist who is part of the neurodivergent population. Billie Eilish has opened up about being diagnosed with Tourette’s when she was a child and showed how it affects her day-to-day in her AppleTV+ documentary The World’s a Little Blurry. Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Solange, Justin Timberlake and will.i.am have publicly come forward about having ADHD. DRD4-7R, a genetic variant linked to ADHD, has even been dubbed the “rock star” gene. These success stories aside, Nweke says the music industry still needs to “do a better job at creating safe spaces” for neurodivergent artists.

Going forward, JHFA – which is currently a nominee for Nonprofit Team of the Year at the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2022 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards — is looking to further integrate itself within the music business to ensure that neurodivergent musicians (and not just those from the organization) are seen and heard. With JHFA’s educational studio located in Culver City – which has partnered with JHFA for an upcoming Memorial Day concert on the Culver Steps – Nweke hopes to also team up with their neighbor across the street, Sony Music Entertainment, so that Sony’s in-house neurodivergent musicians can have their additional support needs met at JFHA’s studio, which they’re working to make sensory-free.

The organization has also made it a goal to become a part of the Recording Academy – which would perhaps be the ultimate show of inclusion. “I think that it’s really important for neurodivergent voices to have a seat at the table,” Nweke explains. “We don’t want you to just be at Jazz Hands forever. Jazz Hands should be a launching pad for them to be a part of the world.”