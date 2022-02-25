Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19: ‘Health & Safety Come First’

Jazmine Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, the singer-songwriter announced on social media Thursday (Feb. 24). She also shared she would be canceling at least one show on her Heaux Tales tour.

“My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with COVID,” she shared. “I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but my health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you.”

She announced that the Friday, Feb. 25, in Los Angeles has been nixed, with potentially more cancellations to come. “We are likely cancelling shows for next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew,” she noted. “We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision.”

Just a day earlier, on Feb. 23, the “Girl Like Me” singer shared with fans that she wasn’t feeling well, and canceled that evening’s show in Sacramento, Calif. “While I’ve tested negative for COVID, I am feeling extremely under the weather,” she explained on social media at the time. “The last thing I want to do is give a subpar performance. … I’m working on resting my body and my voice.”

Sullivan launched the Heaux Tales tour on Valentine’s Day, with Tiana Major9 as her special guest. Days before that, the 15-time Grammy nominee released her second EP, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe on Feb. 11. Her first EP, 2021’s Heaux Tales, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart dated Jan. 23 that year, and is up for this year’s Grammy for best R&B album.

The 34-year-old is among several artists who have canceled shows in recent days due to contracting the coronavirus. John Mayer announced Feb. 24 that he had come down with COVID-19 for a second time, and postponed four shows. Justin Bieber also tested positive, and postponed his Feb. 20 Las Vegas concert.

