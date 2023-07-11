×
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports Signs Deal With Italy’s Series A Soccer League

The two entities are aiming to expand Series A's presence in North America.

Jay-Z is expanding his sports roster. The rapper and businessman’s Roc Nation Sports announced on social media on Monday (July 10) that it has landed a deal with Italy’s Series A soccer league.

The “strategic partnership” between the two aims to grow the Italian league in North America by engaging in existing fans and recruiting new ones via digital content as well as activations and events, per Deadline. Roc Nation and Series A have had a working relationship since 2019.

“We are super excited to help Serie A expand its brand throughout America while helping to develop meaningful commercial partnerships along with enhanced brand visibility that will lead to continued growth for one of the world’s premier football leagues,” said Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports.

Back in October, Forbes writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg revealed Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists list on his Zogblog, sharing that Jay-Z remains atop the list as rap’s only certified billionaire.

Greenburg estimated Jay’s fortune has increased to a whopping $1.5 billion thanks to a diversified portfolio that includes investments in everything from music (Roc Nation entertainment) to real estate, spirits (Armand de Brignac champagne) and startups including Rihanna’s wildly successful Savage X Fenty brand.

