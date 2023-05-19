Jay-Z & Beyoncé Set California Record With $200 Million Malibu Mansion Purchase

Beyoncé and Jay-Z continue to prove that they’re Hollywood’s most iconic couple. The duo recently purchased a more than 30,000-square-foot home in the Paradise Cove area of Malibu, Calif., and they paid $200 million for the property, according to TMZ.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news beyonce Jay-Z See latest videos, charts and news

With that hefty price, the house is now the most expensive home ever sold in California, breaking the previous record of $177 million. The architectural masterpiece of concrete and glass was bought for $14.5 million by art collector William Bell in 2003, before bringing in Japanese architect Tadao Ando to create the minimalist concrete design. The L-shaped home has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and leads outside to a swimming pool, cabana and a grass lawn perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The superstar couple previously purchased a modern mansion in Bel-Air for $88 million in 2017 that had a similarly minimalist design.

In other Bey news, the “Break My Soul” singer is currently in the midst of her long-awaited Renaissance tour, which kicked off with a jaw-dropping showcase of 37 hits in Stockholm, Sweden, last week and will continue throughout Europe until July 9, before heading across the pond to the United States.

The tour is in support of her 2022 album, Renaissance, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release and won the Grammy award for best dance/electronic album. Three of the project’s songs also won individual awards, with “Break My Soul” winning best dance/electronic recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” taking home best traditional R&B performance and “Cuff It” winning best R&B song.