Jay Weaver, Bassist for Big Daddy Weave, Dies at 42 from COVID-19

Jay Weaver, the bass player and a vocalist for Big Daddy Weave, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 42.

His brother, Mike Weaver, frontman of veteran Christian band, announced the sad news on Sunday (Jan. 2) through social media.

“My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago,” Mike Weaver said in the emotional video clip on Instagram, adding that Jay died from “complications with COVID-19 on top of everything else that he already had going on.”

He continued, “You’ve seen him walk the uphill battle and you guys helped carry him through so much. The Lord used him in such a mighty way out on the road for so many years. Anybody who’s come in contact with him knows how real his faith in Jesus was. Even though COVID took his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him.”

Formed in 1998 in Mobile, Alabama, Big Daddy Weave has released nine studio albums to date. The group’s latest set, 2019’s When the Light Comes, peaked at No. 14 on Billboard‘s Top Christian Albums chart. Last year, the band notched its sixth leader on Billboard‘s Christian Airplay chart with “I Know.” The band’s other chart-topping songs include include “Alive,” “My Story,” “The Only Name (Yours Will Be),” “Redeemed” and “Every Time I Breathe.”

Jay Weaver was hospitalized in late December due to complications from the coronavirus, according to an Instagram post from Big Daddy Weave. The musician’s health problems date back to 2016, when both of his feet were amputated in an effort to save his life from an infection. In August 2020, the Big Daddy Weave said on social media he was undergoing dialysis to help with kidney function.

“My heart’s broke for my family here, but (also) for Jay’s family in Florida,” Mike Weaver added in his video. “But we all just really wanted to thank you for walking with us through so much, you know, for so long.”

Jay Weaver is survived by his wife, Emily Weaver, and three children, Makenzie, Madison and Nathan Weaver, the Tennessean reports.

Watch Mike Weaver’s emotional announcement about his brother’s passing below.