×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jay Copeland Scores ‘Platinum Ticket’ With Stevie Wonder Cover on ‘American Idol’: Watch

Jay Copeland hit a Stevie Wonder classic, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)," inserting his own style and personality into the performance. 

American Idol
American Idol ABC/Eric McCandless

He’s only 23, but Jay Copeland has already faced the forks in the road of life.

The Salisbury, Maryland native and American Idol hopeful had to make a tough decision. His grad school program gave two options: either choose music (Idol) or choose acting (grad school).

“I was told I couldn’t have it all,” he explains at the top of his audition Monday (March 21). He chose Idol, and, as a result, lost funding through his fellowship.

It was a big call, and, thankfully, he had a big audition on Idol.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Katy Perry

Lionel Richie

Luke Bryan

See latest videos, charts and news

Copeland hit a Stevie Wonder classic, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” inserting his own style and personality into the performance. 

“You controlled it, you did it, you owned it, and on top of that you were having so much fun,” judge Lionel Richie enthuses. “You might have lost the gift they were going to give you, for your masters, but the gift that you are going to give American Idol is going to be greater than anything you’ve ever imagined in your life. I’m telling you, your talent is off the chain.”

Related

Haley Slaton on 'American Idol.'

Pregnant 'American Idol' Contestant Haley Slaton Impresses Judges With Adele, Miley Cyrus

“We’ve been waiting on a kid like you,” Luke Bryan adds. “You’re perfect, in my opinion.”

Katy Perry shared the same thoughts, and she had the honor of handing Copeland the “Platinum Ticket,” which thrusts him into Hollywood Week, and allows him to leap a round.

Watch below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad