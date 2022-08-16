Jax Responds to Victoria’s Secret CEO’s Letter About Viral Song, Calls on Fans to Share Their Experiences

Jax notched her much-deserved first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to her ode to body positivity, “Victoria’s Secret” — and, now, the underwear company itself has noticed.

Victoria’s Secret shared a letter from its CEO Amy Hauk to Instagram last week (Aug. 11), noting that she heard the song, and thanking the 26-year-old singer for “addressing important issues” in her lyrics, which includes the chorus, “I know Victoria’s secret / And girl, you wouldn’t believe / She’s an old man who lives in Ohio / Making money off of girls like me / Cashing in on body issues / Selling skin and bones with big boobs.”

Explore Explore Jax See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“As CEO of Victoria’s Secret and PINK, I can wholeheartedly say that we are all committed to building a community where everyone feels seen and respected,” the letter concludes. “And if we mess up or can do better, we want to know. We truly value your voice and are working to find new ways to listen and bring you into the conversation.”

Upon seeing the letter, Jax took to TikTok to reply. “To be clear, my intention was never to ‘take down a brand.’ I’m just a songwriter. I sing about MY truth and then I hope that people relate,” she said. “But it is pretty bada– that we all got the attention of a CEO of a billion dollar company. So, in their post they’re asking to ‘bring me into the conversation.’ But it’s not like I’m singing about something new. Did companies like Victoria’s Secret contribute to my body issues? Yes. But you shouldn’t need a viral song or a blue checkmark for your voice to be heard. It takes a village, not an influencer.”

“I don’t feel comfortable speaking on behalf of an entire generation in a manipulative, non-inclusive marketing culture and I do not want to be the face of any company’s ‘we’ve changed’ ad,” she added, before encouraging her followers to comment on the video. “You let them know what you need to feel safe and represented, and comfortable and beautiful in today’s society. Victoria’s Secret, if you’re watching this, you said in this letter that you’re ‘committed to building a community where everyone feels seen.’ So, everyone, the floor is yours.”

See below for the video, which already has more than 80,000 comments.