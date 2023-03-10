Jason Mraz to Kick Off Grammy Museum’s ‘Sunday Brunch With…’ Series

Jason Mraz will kick off The Grammy Museum’s “Sunday Brunch With…” series, a fundraiser for the museum’s Grammy in the Schools education programs.

The inaugural event will be held on Sunday April 2 at VERSE LA, a restaurant in Los Angeles’ Toluca Lake neighborhood. Guests will eat a three-course brunch while listening to music performed by a jazz trio assembled by a Grammy in the Schools education program alumni. Following the meal, Mraz will perform for 45 minutes. The brunch begins at noon, Mraz’s performance begins at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets, priced at $350, include open bar and three-course brunch (vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and dairy free options available) and complimentary valet parking. Tickets are tax deductible.

This inaugural event is presented by Union Bank and supported by VERSE LA, which is owned by long-time Grammy Museum supporter and 11-time Grammy-winning mixer, Manny Marroquin.

Marroquin won a Grammy for record of the year on Feb. 5 for his work on Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” He won album of the year last year for his work on Jon Batiste’s We Are. He has won two awards each for work with Lizzo and Alicia Keys and one award each for work with Mary Mary, Kanye West, John Legend, John Mayer, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Batiste.

Mraz is a two-time Grammy winner. He won both awards on the 2010 telecast – best male pop vocal performance for “Make It Mine” and best pop collaboration with vocals for “Lucky,” a collab with Colbie Caillat.

The Grammy Museum’s music education programs annually impact more than 35,000 K-12 students and teachers across the U.S.

VERSE L.A. is located at 4212 Lankershim Blvd, Toluca Lake, CA 91602. Tickets and more info here.