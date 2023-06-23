Jason Derulo Spent $30,000 on His Son’s 2nd Birthday

Yup, you read that right. Jason Derulo discussed his son Jason King’s extravagant second birthday party while appearing as a guest on The Kyle & Jackie O Show this week — and revealed the event’s whopping price tag.

Explore Explore Jason Derulo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000,” the “Savage Love” singer told the hosts.

After the party, Derulo took to Instagram to share scenes from the celebration, which included arts and crafts, a slime station, a tie-dye station, a massive bouncy house, a ball pit, arcade games and so much more. “Happy 2nd birthday to @jasonking! Two years ago, you entered my life and brought endless love, laughter, and mischief,” the star captioned the post. “From the adorable chaos of the terrible twos to the heart-melting moments that fill my days, you’ve stolen my heart in the most craziest way. Today, we celebrate the incredible journey of your life, filled with wild adventures, and unstoppable growth. May your special day be filled with double the giggles, double the snuggles, and double the joy. You are our greatest blessing, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our little shining star. Happy birthday, Bubba!”

Derulo shares Jason King with his ex Jena Frumes, who was also at the party and took to Instagram to thank the “In My Head” singer “for letting me go all out for our little man.”