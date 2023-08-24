Jason Derulo Documents His ‘Embarrassing’ Allergic Reaction to Oura Ring

Jason Derulo was just trying to track his health with the Oura Ring, but things went awry when he ended up getting an allergic reaction.

The “Savage Love” singer took to Instagram to share a video in which his ring finger is seen swollen and red, preventing him from taking the ring off. “This is so embarrassing,” he tells the camera, as he turns to his friend and laughs. “Woke up, finger was swollen and turning colors. I was like, damn, trying to figure out how to take this damn ring off. It just got swollen overnight and I tried to take it off with oil. When I iced it, it came down a little bit. Then I went to the gym, and my finger swelled up even more.”

Derulo is then seen heading to the hospital, before the doctors try oiling and icing his finger themselves before resorting to cutting the ring off entirely. Once the ring is finally off, Derulo is seen smiling in relief before thanking the medical professionals that helped him.

The Oura Ring, which is marketed as a “personalized health tool” according to the company’s website, helps monitor sleep, heart rate, activity, illness through reading the user’s pulse. The ring itself is made of titanium, which some people are sensitive or allergic to, according to the National Institutes of Health.

See Derulo’s full allergic reaction journey with the Oura Ring below.