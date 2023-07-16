×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Jason Aldean Suffers From ‘Heat Exhaustion,’ Ends Concert Early in Hartford

The show will be rescheduled for a future date.

Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean Brian Higbee

Jason Aldean‘s summer tour didn’t start off the way he’d planned. The country star, who kicked off his Highway Desperado Tour this weekend, swiftly exited the stage and ended his show early Saturday night (July 15) in Hartford, Connecticut, due to dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Explore

Explore

Jason Aldean

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Aldean said on Sunday that he’s doing well now, and his upcoming tour dates will go on as scheduled.

Related

Jay-Z Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Raises $20 Million at 20th Anniversary Gala in New York

“Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date,” read a statement posted by Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre Sunday morning. “We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance.”

Aldean chimed in himself with a video message to fans on social media later in the day. The clip was uploaded to his Twitter account and on Instagram Stories.

“I’ve had a lot of people checking on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut,” Aldean said to the camera.

He assured fans that he is “doing fine. Just one of those things. It was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show. There was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion. I’m hearing a lot of stuff going around, ‘heat stroke,’ all this stuff. I don’t think it was quite that serious, but it was pretty intense last night at the show. Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was.”

Aldean described the moment he left the stage: “I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could, and eventually I knew it wasn’t going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.”

“Not what I was hoping for on our first weekend of the tour by any means,” noted Aldean, who said he was given IV fluids to treat his symptoms.

The singer confirmed that he will perform in Saratoga Springs, New York, Sunday night, and that he will make up the Hartford show.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad