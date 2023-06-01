Jared Leto Sings BTS, Lil Nas X & More in ‘Song Association’ Challenge

Thirty Seconds to Mars‘ Jared Leto is the latest celebrity to take part in Elle’s popular song association challenge and he showed off his eclectic music taste, which blended old classics and modern hits.

Explore Explore Jared Leto See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

With 10 seconds to think of and sing a lyric featuring a key word, Leto started off strong by associating the world “please” to the Beatles’ 1965 hit, “Help!” He then breezed through Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time” for “party,” Little Richard’s “Good Golly Miss Molly” for the word “good,” When In Rome’s “The Promise” for the world “promise,” Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for “ride” and many more.

Related Kimberly Perry Reveals That She Had a Miscarriage Before Creating New Song

Leto even threw in a few Thirty Seconds to Mars songs, opting to sing “A Beautiful Life” for the word “beautiful,” “The Kill” for “free” and “Stuck” for the word “stuck.”

“My brother and I started working right when COVID began,” he recalled. “It was an album that was originally born into COVID and ‘Stuck’ started off as a song about being stuck in a certain part of your life […] then ultimately, that liberation that comes along with breaking out of that period.”

He also proved that he loves BTS, immediately diving into the group’s Hot 100 chart topper “Dynamite” for the word “dynamite.” “BTS, baby, come on!” the rocker exclaimed after singing the chorus. “Got to give it to my boys. We go back.”

He continued, “I think I introduced them at their first award show,” before jokingly adding, “I’m going to pretend even if it’s not true. Now, it’s on my gravestone. BTS, I was there for you.”

Leto’s final “Song Association” score was an impressive 13 out of 15. Watch the whole clip below.