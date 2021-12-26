×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jared Leto Celebrates Turning 50 With Shirtless Photo

The actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman gave the camera a thumbs-up in a photo that showed off his abs on his 50th birthday.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto attends the UK Premiere Of 'House of Gucci' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9, 2021 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

Jared Leto sat back with a slice of rainbow cake, but with no shirt, for his 50th birthday.

The actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman gave the camera a thumbs-up for a shirtless snapshot he shared on Instagram Sunday (Dec. 26).

“Thx for all the bday wishes!” he captioned the picture that put his abs on display. The photo might have been taken on the set of his upcoming Sony and Marvel film Morbius, as it happens to capture (what looks like) blood dripping from his mouth.

One top comment on the post spoke for many who saw the picture of a seemingly ageless Leto on their feeds: “how are you 50.”

Related

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Delivers a Delicate Cover of Radiohead's 'Creep': Watch

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Jared Leto

Thirty Seconds To Mars

See latest videos, charts and news

In a second Instagram update on his birthday, Leto shared a personal family photo: “Me and my mother in Louisiana,” he wrote about the classic black-and-white picture showing his then-pregnant mom. “Born at 2:36 PM Central Time 1971. She made the dress herself. From old draperies.”

Leto recently said he’s written more than 264 new songs during the pandemic. Thirty Seconds to Mars’ last studio album, America, was released in 2018, and it reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

See Leto’s birthday portrait below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad