Jared Leto Is Serving Met Gala 2023 Mascot in Cat Costume

The actor came dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jared Leto loves to put together jaw-dropping looks at the annual Met Gala, and this year is no different.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman arrived to the iconic red carpet on Monday (May 1) dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette in a huge, fluffy costume. Leto then removed the head of the costume, greeting the crowd while rocking a blue smokey eye makeup look in honor of Choupette’s blue eyes.

Leto was not the only one to come to the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty-themed gala dressed as the designer’s feline friend. Doja Cat channeled Choupette as well in a jewel-encrusted look, complete with a cat ear headpiece and prosthetic feline nose.

The cat, who Lagerfeld adopted in 2011, hilariously confirmed earlier in the day that she wouldn’t be attending the prestigious event via an Instagram post. “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home,” the post reads alongside photos of the lounging kitty. “We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

Check out Leto’s furry look below.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

