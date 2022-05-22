×
Japanese Breakfast Perform ‘Be Sweet’ and ‘Paprika’ on ‘SNL’ Season Finale: Watch

The pair of songs are featured on the group's 2021 album, 'Jubilee.'

Japanese Breakfast on "SNL"
"Saturday Night Live" musical guest Japanese Breakfast performs on May 14, 2022. Will Heath/NBC

That’s a wrap! Japanese Breakfast, the alt-pop brainchild of musician and author Michelle Zauner, made their musical guest debut during the season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live on May 21.

In the Natasha Lyonne-hosted episode, the group delivered a pair of songs from their 2021 album, Jubilee. The indie pop outfit opened with with the springy and rhythmic single “Be Sweet” and closed with a visually stunning performance of “Paprika.”

Zauner also made a brief cameo in a sketch titled “Women’s Commercial.” The skit also featured SNL cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, who are departing from the iconic comedy series after this season.

The 33-year-old musician, who is currently touring North America, will soon be celebrating the one-year anniversary of her June 2021 album, JubileeThe set follows Zauner’s grief-examining memoir, Crying In H Mart, and debuted at No. 56 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Tastemaker Albums chart.

Saturday’s episode marked the SNL debut for both Zauner and Lyonne. After an action-packed 47th season, the late-night show will go off the air for the summer.

Watch Japanese Breakfast’s SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.

