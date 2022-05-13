Japanese Breakfast to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Finale

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

It’s a big day for the indie girls. As announced Friday (May 13), Japanese Breakfast is set to perform as the final musical guest of Saturday Night Live‘s 47th season next Saturday, May 21 before the iconic live comedy show goes off the air for the summer.

This will be the first time the SNL music stage welcomes Japanese Breakfast, aka the alt-pop brainchild of musician and author Michelle Zauner. Sharing the announcement to her Instagram, Zauner simply captioned SNL’s traditional artwork showing the names of their guests pinned to a bulletin board with a single red alarm light emoji: “🚨”

One month away from the one-year anniversary of her June 2021 record Jubilee, the 33-year-old artist is currently in the thick of her North American tour. Featuring singles “Be Sweet” and “Paprika,” her latest album followed the release of her grief-examining memoir Crying In H Mart and debuted at No. 56 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Tastemaker Albums chart.

“After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy,” she once said of the album, which succeed her first two LPs Psychopomp and Soft Sounds from Another Planet. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one.

Also making her SNL debut is Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, who will host the show for the very first time on the same night Zauner performs. “Live from New York it’s yippee ki yay, motherf—ers!!!” the 43-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, also sharing SNL’s bulletin board photo.

