Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner Reacts to BTS’ Jung Kook Co-Signing Her ‘Crying in H Mart’ Book

Japanese Breakfast lead singer Michelle Zauner has a fan in BTS‘ Jung Kook. Zauner had the perfect reaction when finding out that the BTS vocalist purchased a copy of her 2021 memoir, Crying in H Mart, on Sunday.

Jung Kook sat down for a Weverse Live to speak with fans for nearly two hours. During the casual chat, the K-pop star revealed that he picked up a copy of Zauner’s New York Times bestselling book and held up the book in the live.

After catching wind of Jung Kook’s promo of her novel, Zauner took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Excuse me Jung Kook has bought a copy of Crying in H Mart!!!!!” Over on Twitter, she reposted a tweet that informed BTS fans of Jung Kook’s co-sign of the book and quote-tweeted it with several excited exclamation points.

Crying in H Mart is slated to become a feature film. Zauner is currently holding an open casting call to see who will play her in the movie. Meanwhile, the director was recently announced to be White Lotus star Will Sharpe.

“I am so relieved to have found Will Sharpe and am beyond delighted that he will be the director of Crying in H Mart,” Zauner shared on Instagram. “I believe his sensitivity, as a director and an actor, and his own personal experience, having also grown up between two cultures, will be tremendous assets.”

She continued, “His work on Flowers and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain speak to his ability to conjure lofty, vulnerable performances, to find humor and grace within the tragedy of the everyday. They are a precious collection of talents that make him the perfect fit for this film.”

See Zauner’s Instagram Story regarding Jung Kook before it disappears here.