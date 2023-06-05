×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner Reacts to BTS’ Jung Kook Co-Signing Her ‘Crying in H Mart’ Book

The bestselling book is currently in the process of being turned into a film.

Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast performs during day 3 of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 18, 2022. VALERIE MACON/AFP via GI

Japanese Breakfast lead singer Michelle Zauner has a fan in BTS‘ Jung Kook. Zauner had the perfect reaction when finding out that the BTS vocalist purchased a copy of her 2021 memoir, Crying in H Mart, on Sunday.

Jung Kook sat down for a Weverse Live to speak with fans for nearly two hours. During the casual chat, the K-pop star revealed that he picked up a copy of Zauner’s New York Times bestselling book and held up the book in the live.

Related

Japanese Breakfast

20 Questions With Japanese Breakfast: ‘Jubilee,’ Mitski’s Support & Rediscovering Her Love…

After catching wind of Jung Kook’s promo of her novel, Zauner took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Excuse me Jung Kook has bought a copy of Crying in H Mart!!!!!” Over on Twitter, she reposted a tweet that informed BTS fans of Jung Kook’s co-sign of the book and quote-tweeted it with several excited exclamation points.

Crying in H Mart is slated to become a feature film. Zauner is currently holding an open casting call to see who will play her in the movie. Meanwhile, the director was recently announced to be White Lotus star Will Sharpe.

“I am so relieved to have found Will Sharpe and am beyond delighted that he will be the director of Crying in H Mart,” Zauner shared on Instagram. “I believe his sensitivity, as a director and an actor, and his own personal experience, having also grown up between two cultures, will be tremendous assets.”

She continued, “His work on Flowers and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain speak to his ability to conjure lofty, vulnerable performances, to find humor and grace within the tragedy of the everyday. They are a precious collection of talents that make him the perfect fit for this film.”

See Zauner’s Instagram Story regarding Jung Kook before it disappears here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad