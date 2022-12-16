Janet Jackson Is ‘So Excited’ for Together Again Tour, Confirms ‘There Will Be New Music’

Cheers to more escapades! Janet Jackson visited the TODAY show on Friday (Dec. 16) to discuss her upcoming tour, plans for new music and more.

During the chat, the famously soft-spoken superstar was even quieter than usual, on account of losing her voice, but that didn’t stop her from spilling the tea. “I feel great, we’re so excited,” she said of preparations for Janet Jackson: Together Again. “It’s gonna be a fun time with Ludacris as a special guest … You know, I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. Thought it would be a lot of fun.”

Jackson also confirmed she has new music on the way. “There is,” she told the panel of hosts with a laugh. “There is new music. A lot of the fans have been saying, ‘Where’s the new music? When are we gonna get new music?’ So there will be new music.”

While the singer didn’t specify a release date or other details, any new music would be her first since releasing her eleventh studio album, Unbreakable, in 2015 and her 2018 one-off, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee.

Jackson also extended an invitation for co-host Sheinelle Jones to join her after seeing a clip the TODAY anchor perform “Rhythm Nation” in full costume. “I’m looking for someone to come on stage and dance with me for a song or two,” she said. “I was serious about you coming on stage.”

Janet’s tour will kick off April 14 in Hollywood, Fla., and runs through June 21, when it will close with a show in Seattle. Watch Janet’s full talk with TODAY above.