×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor at London Concert: ‘I Luv & Miss You Already’

"IM STILL GAGGINGGGGG!" Taylor said of meeting the icon.

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson attends the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/GI

Teyana Taylor got the surprise of a lifetime during her concert at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Sunday when one of her greatest artistic inspirations, Janet Jackson, made an appearance at her concert.

On Instagram, both Jackson and Taylor shared images of them posing for fun selfies with each other backstage. In Taylor’s carousel post, she added stunning photos from the show as well as a video of the moment — in slide four — in which she was surprised by Jackson’s presence backstage.

Related

Paramore

Here's Why Paramore Fans Think the Band's Sixth Album Is Coming Soon

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Janet Jackson

Teyana Taylor

See latest videos, charts and news

“Y’all play too much!” Taylor exclaimed as her crew cheered and filmed the special moment. “I almost wet my pants,” the singer added before embracing the pop icon.

Reflecting on the surprise in the caption of her post, Taylor wrote, “Soooooooooooo London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown babyyyyyyyy! To my days ones…y’all ALREADY know what these full circle moments meant to me!!!! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED. I’m shoooookkkkkkk!”

She added, “Thank you @janetjackson for the beautiful surprise … IM STILL GAGGINGGGGG! Def one of the greatest surprises of my life. Thank you for ur loving words always…. No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen.”

In the caption of Jackson’s respective post, she shared the love and wrote, “I really enjoyed watching you on stage. I luv you and miss you already sis @teyanataylor.” Taylor, naturally, hopped in the comments section and thanked her idol once again for being there for her, saying, “I love youuuuuuuuuuuuuuu and miss you too!! thank you for everything always.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad