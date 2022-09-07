Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor at London Concert: ‘I Luv & Miss You Already’

Teyana Taylor got the surprise of a lifetime during her concert at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Sunday when one of her greatest artistic inspirations, Janet Jackson, made an appearance at her concert.

On Instagram, both Jackson and Taylor shared images of them posing for fun selfies with each other backstage. In Taylor’s carousel post, she added stunning photos from the show as well as a video of the moment — in slide four — in which she was surprised by Jackson’s presence backstage.

“Y’all play too much!” Taylor exclaimed as her crew cheered and filmed the special moment. “I almost wet my pants,” the singer added before embracing the pop icon.

Reflecting on the surprise in the caption of her post, Taylor wrote, “Soooooooooooo London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown babyyyyyyyy! To my days ones…y’all ALREADY know what these full circle moments meant to me!!!! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED. I’m shoooookkkkkkk!”

She added, “Thank you @janetjackson for the beautiful surprise … IM STILL GAGGINGGGGG! Def one of the greatest surprises of my life. Thank you for ur loving words always…. No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen.”