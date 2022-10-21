×
Taylor Swift Gets ‘LUV’ From Janet Jackson for ‘Snow on the Beach’ Shout-Out & She Feels Like She‘s ‘Dreaming’

The clever lyrical wordplay name-drops Jackson's 2001 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "All for You."

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson attends her residency debut "Metamorphosis" after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/GI for Park MGM

Janet Jackson gave her stamp of approval to Taylor Swift name-dropping her 2001 single “All for You” on the Midnights album cut “Snow on the Beach.”

In a video posted to Jackson’s socials on Friday afternoon (Oct. 21), the pop legend is seen listening to the Lana Del Rey-assisted track, on which Swift and her collaborator can be heard singing, “Your eyes are flying saucers from another planet/ Now I’m all for you like Janet.”

Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty!) nods her head along to the music and lets out an appreciative grin when she hears her name among Swift’s clever wordplay, and even hums along to the melody of the chorus before serenely declaring, “It’s nice…it’s nice” with another smile. “I LUV it @taylorswift,” she added in the caption, punctuating the thought with a trio of kissy-face emojis.

Swift responded to Jackson on Twitter, writing, “I feel like I’m dreaming. I have so much love and gratitude for you and all you’ve done to inspire female artists everywhere.”

Released as the lead single from her 2001 album of the same name, “All for You” earned Jackson her 10th career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it eventually spent seven consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.

Earlier this month, Jackson shocked friends and fans by making a surprise appearance at the 25th-anniversary reissue party in London for her 1997 album The Velvet Rope.

Watch Jackson react to her shout-out in “Snow on the Beach” below.

