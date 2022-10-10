Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo With Her ‘Beautiful Niece’ Paris Jackson

Though Janet Jackson tends to keep matters regarding her family private, she shared a sweet interaction she had with her niece Paris Jackson to social media on Friday (Oct. 7).

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” singer posted a photo to Twitter and Instagram of herself alongside Paris posing together from the comfort of an animal-print couch. In the image, the 56-year-old is wearing a gray suit jacket with a matching gray tie and white button-up blouse with black pants, while Paris is in a beige slip dress, brown suede boots and round sunglasses.

“So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @ParisJackson,” the superstar wrote, adding three sparkling heart emojis to her photo caption. Paris returned the love to her aunt, sharing a black heart emoji in the comments section.

The publicly shared moment is a rare one for the aunt and niece. Paris has stated that she tries to remain private about matters regarding her family after receiving criticism for failing to attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where Janet was presented with the Billboard Icon Award for her achievements in pop music. Paris’ brother Prince was in attendance.

“Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family,” Paris wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “As amazing and as s—-y as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be apart (sic) of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS.”

See Janet’s photo with Paris below.