Janet Jackson Debuts New Song ‘Luv I Luv’ on ‘Janet’ Documentary

The final hour of Janet Jackson‘s documentary Janet, which aired on A&E and Lifetime, delivered a brand-new song from the star, titled “Luv I Luv.”

Jackson debuted “Luv I Luv” during the credits of the last episode of the project that invited viewers into the world of the notoriously private pop icon. If you have a Hulu + Live TV account, you can catch the snippet by watching the full episode on demand here.

The final two parts of Janet premiered Saturday night (Jan. 29), and A&E teased the debut of Jackson’s new song on social media earlier in the day. The first episode aired the night before, on Friday.

Jackson granted exclusive access to never-before-seen home videos and archival footage for the documentary, which covers her life and career from childhood through superstardom.

Early in the first episode, Jackson explained why she decided to allow a film crew to follow her around now.

“It’s just something that needs to be done,” she said. “It’s never … You’ve had someone write this unauthorized biography or someone else do something. Or they’ll do a movie and it’s candy-coated.”

Throughout the documentary’s final part, Jackson gushed over giving birth to her son Eissa at age 50 and reminisced on getting inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She also revealed her loving final conversation with her brother Michael Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009 at the age of 50 — and the aftermath of her father’s death at age 89 on June 27, 2018.

Read Billboard‘s breakdown of all the major moments from the series’ first part here, and listen to a short clip of “Luv I Luv” played during the credits via a fan tweet below.