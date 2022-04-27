Janet Jackson, Isley Brothers, New Edition & More Set for Kentucky Derby Week Concerts

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, but the May 7 horse race is far from the only big event coming to Louisville: This year’s Derby Week entertainment will include concerts from Janet Jackson, New Edition, the Isley Brothers and more.

The Derby festivities kick off this Saturday, when former University of Louisville football stars Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater return to town for the Derby City Reunion Weekend at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center. Then on Wednesday, May 4, the same venue hosts the Isley Brothers performing at the Louisville Urban League Gala. The Taste of Derby VIP event then takes over the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, May 5.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Isley Brothers Janet Jackson See latest videos, charts and news

The week will culminate on Derby Day (Saturday, May 7) with Arts, Beats and Lyrics at the KFC Yum! Center following the race, Kevin Gates at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, and Janet Jackson and New Edition performing at Lynn Family Stadium — marking the first time that a music event has been held at the soccer stadium.

“We are eager to bring new entertainment options to Louisville and give fans additional ways to celebrate Derby week,” Eric Granger, ASM Global’s general manager for all three venues, said in a press statement. “We are proud to work with a variety of live entertainment companies who are passionate about our community and excited to bring these new entertainment options to Louisville.”

Find more information and snag tickets to the events at KFC Yum! Center’s website here, the Lynn Family Stadium’s website here, and the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center’s website here.