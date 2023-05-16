What’s Your Favorite Janet Jackson No. 1 Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Janet Jackson! The icon turned 57 years old on Tuesday (May 16), and we’re celebrating by looking back at some of her biggest Billboard hits.

While Jackson has an impressive 47 songs that have made the all-genre Hot 100 songs chart, the pop star also has 27 top 10 hits and 10 No. 1s. Among those chart-toppers is her first leader on the tally, “When I Think of You,” which reigned for two weeks in 1986.

Since then, she’s had hits like 2000’s “Doesn’t Really Matter,” 1993’s “Again,” 1989’s “Miss You Much” and “That’s the Way Love Goes,” which topped the chart for a jaw-dropping eight weeks in 1993. Check out our full list of Jackson’s biggest Billboard hits here.

In celebration of Janet Jackson’s birthday, we want to know which of her No. 1s is your favorite. Let us know by voting below.