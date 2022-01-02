×
Janet Jackson Documentary Sets Release Date, Drops New Trailer: Watch

The trailer for the career-spanning documentary, which premieres on Jan. 28, touches upon Jackson's personal and professional life.

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson photographed at Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2020. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

A two-night, four-hour look into Janet Jackson‘s life and career is arriving this month.

A&E and Lifetime announced a premiere date for the first part of Janet, the pop star’s upcoming documentary, along with a new, extended trailer released on Jan. 1. Part one of Janet will air on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

“It’s just something that needs to be done,” Jackson says of the project in the three-plus minute clip that debuted via social media on New Year’s Day.

Janet includes exclusive archival footage, home videos and celebrity interviews — with stars like Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey and Ciara, who are all seen talking about the icon in the new trailer.

The sneak peek shows Jackson looking back at her childhood and early days as a performer — “There were times when I just didn’t understand where I actually fit in,” she says — and features footage of her as a mother.

The trailer for the career-spanning documentary touches upon Jackson’s personal and professional life, from her relationship with her late father Joe and brother Michael to a moment where her team was approached by Justin Timberlake “about doing the Super Bowl,” which Timberlake was headlining in 2018. At the time, Jackson had taken to social media to shut down rumors that they’d be reuniting on the halftime show stage.

“They build you up, and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” her voice narrates, just before a headline is shown about the fallout for Jackson after their controversial 2004 Super Bowl performance that briefly exposed her breast.

Directed by Ben Hirsh and co-produced by Workerbee and Associated Entertainment Corporation, the project has Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson credited as executive producers. Rick Murray is also credited as executive producer for Workerbee, and Brie Miranda Bryant is credited as executive producer for A+E Networks.

Watch the latest Janet trailer below.

 

