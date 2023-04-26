Janet Jackson Concert Moved After Atlanta Hawks’ NBA Playoff Win

The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the NBA Playoffs, and that will force fans planning to attend Janet Jackson’s concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star.

The Hawks rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their playoff matchup on Tuesday night, sending the series back to Atlanta for Game 6.

It means that State Farm Arena was double-booked for Thursday night. The casualty was Jackson’s concert, Live Nation said in a statement following the team’s victory.

The concert was moved to Friday, and all tickets for Thursday’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to change their plans.

State Farm Arena’s Twitter account posted this message late Tuesday: “SHOW UPDATE: Due to tonight’s @ATLHawks Game 5 win, we will host Game 6 on Thursday, moving Thursday’s Janet Jackson concert to Friday. If you have tickets to the original show date, they will be honored for Friday’s date.”

Doors for Jackson’s show Friday will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:45 p.m.