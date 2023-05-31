Janelle Monae Is Hitting the Road for The Age of Pleasure 2023 North American Tour: See the Dates

Janelle Monáe is gearing up to take her forthcoming album, The Age of Pleasure, on the road. The singer revealed details for a 2023 North American tour on Wednesday (May 31).

The star will kick off the 26-date trek on Aug. 30 at WAMU Theater in Seattle, and will make stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City and more before wrapping up in Inglewood, Calif., at the YouTube Theater on Oct. 18.

Tickets for the Age of Pleasure tour will go on sale in a Verizon presale beginning Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale for the tour will begin starting Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

The Age of Pleasure will arrive on June 9 via Atlantic Records. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer explained that the record is inspired by the sounds of the Black diaspora of then and now.

“It was inspired by all of my friends, my community of folks who are from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, the Caribbean, Atlanta, L.A., Chicago,” she said. “Seeing all of us together in our Blackness, in the love that we had in our eyes for each other. People from the continent f–k around with trap from Atlanta. You know what I’m saying? I love how the diaspora — we talk to each other.”

See the official poster and the full list of dates for the Age of Pleasure tour below.

AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES: