Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez ‘Never Apologized’ for ‘Monster-in-Law’ Slap Scene That Broke Skin

"When she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye," she recalled of filming with the singer-actress.

Jane Fonda on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'
Jane Fonda on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.' Courtesy Photo

The claws came out between Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez‘s fictional characters in Monster-in-Law, but apparently, one left a real-life scratch on the other.

In an interview with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show Thursday (March 23), Fonda reflected on the time she was accidentally cut by J. Lo while filming a fight scene — something she says the “Let’s Get Loud” singer hasn’t apologized for.

Both Fonda and her Grace and Frankie costar Lily Tomlin were present on the talk show to reminisce on their respective past projects. When Barrymore asked Fonda about Monster-in-Law, which came out in 2005, the actress shared that “the thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene.”

“Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring,” Fonda recalled. “When she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow.”

“And, she’s never apologized,” she added slyly, at which point Barrymore covered her mouth with both hands in shock.

Billboard has reached out to Lopez’s rep for comment.

The scene in question takes place on Lopez’s character’s wedding day, during which every bride’s worst mother-in-law nightmare comes true: Fonda’s character shows up wearing a long, white gown to upstage her son’s future wife on her big day. When the Marry Me star’s character confronts Fonda’s, the two break out into a hilarious but vicious slapping match.

Watch Jane Fonda recall filming the Monster-in-Law scene below:

