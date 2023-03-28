Jana Kramer Speaks Out Following Nashville School Shooting: ‘It All Just Feels Too Close to Home’

Jana Kramer took to social media on Monday (March 27) to update fans on her kids amid the mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School.

The One Tree Hill alum, who lives in Music City, assured fans the tragedy didn’t take place at the school her kids — seven-year-old Jolie and four-year-old Jace — attend. “It wasn’t their school,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I know someone that works there though and we have friends that have kids there… It all just feels too close to home. I just don’t understand. We need prayers and then action.”

“We shouldn’t have to fear dropping our kids [off] at school and fearing them not coming home,” she continued. “Just want to squeeze them asap. first flight out tomorrow am now.”

Kramer reiterated her concern for her kids while attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “People are like, ‘Who are you wearing?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care. I want to go hug my kids right now,” she said on the red carpet. “Their dad picked them up at school, and they’re good.”

Tragically, three students and three staff members were killed by a shooter at the school — which is located on the grounds of Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills — armed with two AR-style guns and a pistol. Among the murdered were three nine-year-old third graders, a 61-year-old substitute teacher, the school’s janitor and the head administrator of the school.

Read Kramer’s Instagram Story here before it expires.