Jamie Lynn Spears to Talk Memoir & Family in Upcoming TV Interview

Juju Chang sits down for an exclusive TV interview with Jamie Lynn Spears about her new memoir, her family and her life, airing Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 on ‘’Good Morning America’’ and ‘’Nightline.’’

Are you ready?

ABC News announced on Tuesday (Jan. 11) that Jamie Lynn Spears will sit down for an exclusive TV interview with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang on January 12.

The star will discuss her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, her family and her life, according to a press release. The interview will air on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and more of Chang’s interview with Spears airs later that night on Nightline.

WEDNESDAY | @ABC Exclusive: @jamielynnspears speaks out in her first TV interview on her personal memoir "Things I Should Have Said". What will she reveal? Don't miss the interview Wednesday only on GMA. pic.twitter.com/ZIYgF0vph0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 10, 2022

Spears’ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is set to be released on Jan. 18, 2022 via Worthy Publishing. The memoir is said to be an intimate look into Spears’ personal struggles as a child actress, teen mother and public figure.

Explore Explore Jamie Lynn Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She announced she had finished the memoir in an Instagram post back in October, writing, “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else. I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”

Read an excerpt from the memoir here.