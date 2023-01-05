×
Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Has ‘Self-Esteem’ Struggles as Britney Spears’ Sister

"Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself," the 'Zoey 101' actress said during the premiere episode of 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.'

Jamie Lynn Spears is competing on the brand new survival series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and in the premiere episode on Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Zoey 101 actress broke down in tears when discussing her older sister Britney Spears.

“Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young,” she said. “I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”

Jamie Lynn added that she “struggle[s] with self-esteem all the time,” noting that she wishes to have her “own identity” and “be seen as [her] own person” outside of her relationship with her superstar sister.

The Spears sisters have been publicly estranged for the past year, with Britney calling out the release of Jamie Lynn’s tell-all memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and bringing up other issues in a number of lengthy Instagram captions. “Please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!” Britney wrote in a post back in January.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will follow a group of stars as they endure some of the harshest, most demanding training challenges from the actual Special Forces selection process. Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Anthony Scaramucci are among the other celebrities joining Spears in the challenge.

The show airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

