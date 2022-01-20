Jamie Lynn Spears Reads Lengthy Text to Britney Spears About Conservatorship on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast

Jamie Lynn Spears continued the roll-out of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, on Thursday (Jan. 20) with the second part of her candid interview on Spotify’s Call her Daddy podcast, in which she tells Alex Cooper that she had no role in her sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The Zoey 101 star also read text messages between her and her sister as proof of her support.

“Outside of the conservatorship, my sister asked me to oversee a trust if something were to happen to her,” she told Cooper. “Now, when I was approached by her team of lawyers or whatever, they were like ‘You need to get a lawyer’ and I did not even follow through with these steps to be a trustee over her will or anything, and that never even had anything to do with the conservatorship.”

Cooper went on to ask Jamie Lynn if she has her phone, mentioning that in her memoir, “there’s a text [from Britney] that basically clears your name.”

“Why not? Everybody else gets to go on social media and say what the F they want. I might as well just actually say something fruitful,” Jamie Lynn replied. “What breaks my heart is that we were talking about the kids and I thought things were cool, and all of the sudden I wake up the next day to a f—ing hate message on social media. Do you understand how traumatizing that is for me? All the ups and downs?”

The text from Britney was in reference to “vague” allegations that the pop star made about the lack of support from her family throughout the conservatorship, which led to hurtful comments on Jamie Lynn’s social media page. According to a text off Jamie Lynn’s phone, Britney told her sister: “I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have.”

The podcast then continued to a follow-up phone conversation between Cooper and Jamie Lynn on Tuesday (Jan. 18), a week after their original interview on January 11. In that week, Britney and Jamie Lynn engaged in a fiery back-and-forth feud on social media.

“Have you spoken to your sister since our interview?” Cooper asks Jamie Lynn, who responded that she hadn’t. “I’ve tried to but unfortunately no. Well, I unfortunately hated the whole back and forth thing so I was like, ‘Just call me’ [on Instagram Stories],” she explained. “And I sent her messages but I’ve been blocked for a while. I also did receive some Christmas gifts from her and I reached out to thank her. What an odd time to get gifts, but that’s just the facts.”

After clarifying that throughout the years, she campaigned for her sister to get new legal representation, Jamie Lynn went on to read a lengthy text she sent to both her sister and the pop star’s fiancé Sam Asghari on November 11, 2020 (transcribed in full below). In the texts she mentions how she doesn’t trust Britney’s former lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, who was in “constant contact” with the siblings’ mother and her respective legal team. She also mentioned how their father wants to resign as conservatorship of her estate, but wants to talk to Britney directly.

Jamie Lynn then revealed that Britney and Asghari did not reply to the text.

The episode wrapped up with a supportive message for her sister. “Here’s the truth… when headlines go away and everything is done, you’re still going to be my sister,” she said. “This is my life. These are people I love… and look what’s happened to my family…. We need to separate it all and just be a family again.”

Read Jamie Lynn’s text in full below, and listen to the entire second part of the Call Her Daddy podcast episode.

Britney, read important info that you should know because it seems concerning to me. Number one, mom and her lawyers have been in constant contact with your lawyer about everything and I found it strange since you and mom aren’t speaking. I didn’t understand why mom would be involving herself or insert her opinion to your lawyer especially if you did not ask her to. I quickly realized that mom focuses in on dad and her personal attack on him instead of on you and what you need. I think she has your lawyer fighting for her agenda than yours and it has only delayed your progress and cost you more money. If your lawyer tries to deny working with mom’s lawyers or his constant contact with mom, then, we can all get on the phone and I’ll be sure he admits the truth because I have read the messages and heard the conversations.

He also made so many mistakes the last court date, which is why you were denied once again. I don’t know if he did such a bad job on purpose, but it’s strange that a lawyer would leave so many open holes in his petition, which made it an easy denial. He’s trying to create an ongoing fight with someone who isn’t trying to fight. And it’s clear that your lawyer loved the attention he was getting from your public legal battle and he goes out of his way to keep his false narrative going so he can continue to put on a show for the courtroom and get all the press that he wants from your court dates. He absolutely loves all the attention he gets from the Free Britney fans. He thinks it’s his fan club now, which is so weird to me. Also, I will never forget that time that we were in Hawaii and I was trying to help you figure out the conservatorship situation and you called your lawyer for his help, and he sat there and listened to us, but as soon as we hung up, he immediately called and said that I needed to be watched because I was trying to take down the conservatorship. He turned on you in a second and that’s why I never trusted him.

Two, dad wants to resign and has for some time now. He would like to quit wasting time and money on all of the lying lawyers and be able to directly speak with you to be sure that no one is speaking for you and that will make his resignation process a lot faster because dad has been aware of the relationship between mom, mom’s lawyers and your lawyer. So, he wanted to speak to you himself to make sure everything being said and done by them was truly what you wanted. But your lawyer wouldn’t allow dad to speak to you at all, which only drags out this legal process for you. And that clearly benefits your lawyer because he gets more money this thing can keep going, which is why I believe your lawyer is supporting mom and her lawyers, creating more reasons to stay in court over money and other issues that have nothing to do with dad being removed as the conservator of your estate, which I assume is what you want the most.

Number three, I actually spoke to dad and he’s more than willing to drop all this extra legal crap, extra lawyers, extra court dates that they keep creating, only for you to keep getting denied and letting you down each time. If you’re willing to speak with him and start the actual legal process of getting what you want, then dad is on board with that as well.

Number four, I have nothing to gain or lose from this situation no matter what happens with this conservatorship. I’m sick of seeing this whole thing just going in circles. So, I figured that I should see if I could help. I’m upset that it has led to me to not speaking to mom but I think that it’s the right thing to do for now so that you know everything that is constantly being said. I have no reason to send you this other than I love you and I’m trying to be helpful. I’m here if you need anything. Love you.