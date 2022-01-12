6 Biggest Revelations From Jamie Lynn Spears’ ‘GMA’ Interview

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her public spat with sister Britney Spears, her experience going through a teenage pregnancy in the public eye, her daughter Maddie’s near-fatal ATV accident and more during a revealing interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Jan. 12).

“That love is still there. 100 percent. I love my sister,” she told ABC News‘ Juju Chang in the first TV interview about the actress’ upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, out January 18. More of the interview will airs later on Wednesday (Jan. 12) on Nightline.

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up like never before.

We’ve compiled six of the six biggest moments from Jamie Lynn’s interview. See them below.

Her role in Britney’s conservatorship

“There was a time when my sister asked me, of her trust and will, if I would be the person who was sure that her boys got what they needed,” she revealed. “Whether she’s in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing, I thought.” Jamie Lynn went on to share that she soon “didn’t want to be part of it until she was out of the conservatorship,” and denied reports that she was “overseeing funds or something like that.”

“If that was, it was a misunderstanding,” she clarified. “Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.”

Jamie Lynn also shared that as her “sister’s biggest supporter,” she would “set up ways” to help her. “I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family,” she said, before adding, “Everyone has a voice and should be heard, so if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did. I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team – her previous legal team – and that did not end well or in my favor. I did take the steps to help but how many times can I take the steps without… she has to walk through the door.”

"Everyone has a voice and it should be heard." Jamie Lynn Spears reveals for the first time that she tried to give her pop star sister, Britney Spears, the resources she'd need to end her conservatorship.

2017 Radio Disney Awards rift

“I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now,” Jamie Lynn said of her relationship with her sister.

Last July, the pop superstar said it “hurt me deeply” that Jamie Lynn performed a medley of remixed Britney songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards. The public spat was especially hard for the younger Spears, who said she “adored” Britney when they were growing up, referring to her sister as “like another momma.”

“Honestly, it was somewhat confusing to me about that,” Jamie Lynn says of the disagreement over the tribute performance. “I actually have spoken to her about that and I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she’s done.”

She added: “I’ve cleared up with her the fact that I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don’t know why that bothers her.”

Her childhood feelings toward her dad Jamie Spears’ alcoholism

“For me, it created a lot of anxiety,” she explained. “The hardest part was, ‘Could I trust you? Are you drinking? Are you not?’ It was something that no kid should have to question.”

She felt pressured by family to get an abortion after getting pregnant at 16

“I think that the easy thing that could have possibly been was, ‘Let’s just get this over with, and you go back being a perfect little sister, because that’s your role,'” she said, and got misty eyed as she continued, “I just thank God that I stood up for myself and said exactly what I wanted.”

Feelings in the cabin while pregnant

Jamie Lynn revealed that while she was pregnant, she was sent to a snowy cabin in the northeastern United States with no phone or contact for weeks. “That time – you felt like you’re suffocating,” she admitted. “I felt like – what was I going to do? I was a kid. And maybe this is in my best interest and maybe this is what I’m supposed to do, because of course, I don’t want to be hounded by the paparazzi or the tabloids or allow them to control my narrative. But it felt like I was being alienated.”

"It felt like you're almost like suffocating."

Jamie Lynn Spears reveals that she was sent away to a remote cabin with no contact to the outside world for weeks, in her first TV interview on her personal memoir.

Maddie’s ATV accident

Jamie Lynn discussed the near-fatal ATV accident in 2017 in which her then 8-year-old daughter Maddie was trapped under a flipped four-wheeler underwater for six minutes as her mother tried to save her. “The biggest thought that stays with me and haunts me is when I was trying to save her, when I thought that I lost her, I was so afraid that her last thought was, ‘Why didn’t mama save me?’” she said through tears. “I just hope she knows I was doing everything I could if that was the last thing she lived.”

She continued of her journey to self-discovery, “I think when your worst fear happens, you get a lot less afraid of everything else. I think it did. It made me reevaluate everything and who I was as a person and where I needed to be better.”