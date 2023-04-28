×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Jamie Lee Curtis Showers Pregnant ‘Film Daughter’ Lindsay Lohan With Love

The duo co-starred in 2003's Freaky Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan at the El Capitan theater Aug. 4, 2003 in Hollywood, Calif. Carlo Allegri/GI

Fans have been waiting 20 years for a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, and Jamie Lee Curtis added fuel to the flame on Friday (April 28), when she took to Instagram to celebrate her co-star Lindsay Lohan’s pregnancy.

Explore

Explore

Lindsay Lohan

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once star captioned a repost of photos Lohan shared a day prior, in which she’s seen holding her growing stomach, as well as smiling with friends and family at a variety of recent events. 

Related

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers Dance Their Way to Royal Albert Hall in Joyful 'Waffle House' Video

Lohan revealed last month that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child via Instagram.

Back in February, Curtis told Variety that a Freaky Friday sequel is “going to happen” at the Producers Guild Awards. “It’s going to happen,” she said. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

She continued, “I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully, We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad