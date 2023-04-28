Jamie Lee Curtis Showers Pregnant ‘Film Daughter’ Lindsay Lohan With Love

Fans have been waiting 20 years for a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, and Jamie Lee Curtis added fuel to the flame on Friday (April 28), when she took to Instagram to celebrate her co-star Lindsay Lohan’s pregnancy.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once star captioned a repost of photos Lohan shared a day prior, in which she’s seen holding her growing stomach, as well as smiling with friends and family at a variety of recent events.

Lohan revealed last month that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child via Instagram.

Back in February, Curtis told Variety that a Freaky Friday sequel is “going to happen” at the Producers Guild Awards. “It’s going to happen,” she said. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

She continued, “I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully, We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”