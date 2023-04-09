Jamie Lee Curtis Shows Support for Karol G Over ‘Disrespectful’ Magazine Cover: ‘We Are Not AI’

Jamie Lee Curtis is applauding Karol G for calling out her GQ Mexico magazine cover that the Colombian star alleges was photoshopped.

“Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does not represent me,” Karol G had posted on Instagram Thursday (April 6), with the cover image shown next to a selfie. “My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally. I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it’s disrespectful to me, it’s disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

On Sunday, Curtis shared the magazine cover and the singer’s comments on her own Instagram account, bringing the conversation over to her fans.

“I’m so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” Curtis. “We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress added that she, Justine Bateman and Andie MacDowell have been vocal about this issue previously, and that she’s “very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bulls—.”

Karol G’s history-making Mañana Será Bonito debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month. It became the first No. 1 for her on the chart, and it marked the first time that an all-Spanish-language album by a woman topped the list.

See Jamie Lee Curtis’ post below.