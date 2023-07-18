×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates Lindsay Lohan on New Baby, Celebrates Being a ‘Movie Grandmother’

The two played mother and daughter in Disney's 2003 remake of Freaky Friday.

Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis during Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Teen Line Honors Jamie Lee Curtis With Humanitarian Award At Food For Thought Luncheon at Wyndham Bel Age Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The congratulatory messages continue to roll in for Lindsay Lohan, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas. Jamie Lee Curtis was among the many to wish the Mean Girls actress well as she embarks on motherhood, and remarked on how Lohan giving birth feels like a full circle experience, given their history.

Related

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Bader Shammas

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan,” Curtis wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of the two posing together in the 2000s.

Curtis and Lohan starred opposite each other in Disney’s 2003 remake of Freaky Friday. The Oscar winner and singer-actress played a mother and daughter who one day mysteriously swapped bodies and are forced to spend a day in each other’s shoes. (Disney confirmed in a May sThe New York Times story that a sequel is confirmed, with Curtis and Lohan in talks to return.)

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star has remained in contact with Lohan. In a June 8 interview with Allure, the 37-year-old shared, “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.”

Back in April, Curtis also shared a tribute to Lohan on Instagram and sweetly told her followers, “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad