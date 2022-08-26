Jamie Foxx Cracks Snoop Dogg Up With Spot-On Donald Trump Impersonation: ‘Fake News!’

Jamie Foxx arrives at the EA Sports Bowl at The Armory on Feb. 1, 2018 in Minneapolis.

Who knew Jamie Foxx could transform into Donald Trump? The comedian revealed his eerily accurate impression on Thursday during an interview alongside Snoop Dogg.

The hilarious moment happened during a sit-down with the Rap Radar podcast, where the stars were promoting their new Netflix vampire hunter flick Day Shift. In the middle of the chat, Foxx effortlessly broke out his Trump bit, saying, “There’s a lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides. I know Harry O,” he said, referencing Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, whom President Trump pardoned and was released from prison last year. “He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out. I love Snoop D-O-double-G, great person.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jamie Foxx Snoop Dogg See latest videos, charts and news

As Snoop busted up laughing, host Brian “B.Dot” Miller kept the gag running by asking Foxx-as-Trump for his thoughts on Death Row Records. “I love Death Row, I love Death…’Scuse me. ‘Scuse me, ‘scuse me! Fake news. I love Death Row.”

When pressed by the host to name his favorite Death Row record, Foxx gave the most Trumpian answer possible: “All of them. All of the Death Row Records. Don’t try to pin me down, you see what he just…’Scuse me. ‘Scuse me, fake news. They tried to give me the virus! I beat the virus!”

While Snoop flexed his acting chops alongside Foxx for the Netflix movie, he’s also been busy recently launching his new breakfast cereal, Snoop Loopz, and the YouTube kids show Doggyland. This weekend, he’ll take over the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for a Metaverse-inspired performance with his Super Bowl halftime show co-star Eminem.

Watch Jamie Foxx slay his Trump impression for Snoop below.