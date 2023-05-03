Jamie Foxx Thanks Friends & Fans for ‘All the Love’ in First Statement Since Hospitalization

After weeks of hospitalization and countless well-wishes from his famous friends and fans alike, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 3) to say thanks for “all the love.”

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” the star wrote in a text post, shared to his Instagram feed. After the “Blame It” singer’s post went live, people took to the comments section to send messages for a speedy recovery.

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean wrote, “Hey bro. Aj from Backstreet Boys my man your in my prayers day and night bro. Lets get you better and home.” Chika spoke for Foxx’s fans, writing, “We love you so much.”

The cause of Foxx’s hospitalization has not yet been disclosed by his family or team. Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced his hospitalization on April 12.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote at the time. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

In light of Foxx’s hospitalization, Nick Cannon will fill in for him on Beat Shazam, which is currently in its sixth season and is slated to premiere May 23 on Fox. Foxx has hosted the show since its inception in 2017, while his daughter Corrine served as the show’s DJ; Kelly Osbourne will take her place.

See Jamie Foxx’s message on Instagram below.