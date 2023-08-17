Jamie Foxx Says He’s ‘Finally Startin to Feel Like Myself’ Following Health Scare: ‘GOD IS GOOD’

Jamie Foxx has shared another update following his April health scare, revealing he’s feeling better than ever in the months since his hospitalization.

The 55-year-old movie star took to Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 16) to thank fans for the well wishes, sharing a carousel of photos showing him enjoying some time outdoors. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…,” he wrote in his caption. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…”

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers…,” Foxx continued. “I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”

The post comes about four months after the Strays star was hospitalized for an unknown “medical complication,” as shared by his daughter in April. The family has remained private about the details of Foxx’s illness, though the actor did open up about his experience in a July Instagram video.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he told fans at the time. “I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

Foxx’s latest update follows close behind controversy surrounding a post he made about being “betrayed by a fake friend,” as he later clarified. His word choice in the since-deleted post — “They killed this dude name Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???!” — sparked outrage as some thought the star was spreading antisemitic rhetoric.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” he responded in a follow-up apology. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”