James Taylor & His All-Star Band Announce Las Vegas Mini-Residency

You’ve got a friend coming to Sin City. James Taylor and His All Star Band announced Tuesday (Jan. 24) that they’ll kick off the summer with a stint in Las Vegas.

The singer and his backing band are set to take over The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas starting June 3 for a weeklong run of five exclusive shows as part of their 2023 tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Saturday (Jan. 28) at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster and The Cosmopolitan’s official website. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling (800) 745-3000.

Presales for the Las Vegas dates, which include June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, will be available in the days leading up to the general sale, starting with Citi cardholders Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 10 a.m. PT through Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 p.m. PT. Additional presales for MGM Rewards members and both Ticketmaster and Live Nation customers will begin the following day, Thursday (Jan. 26), also at 10 a.m. PT.

Months before heading to Vegas, Taylor will help headline the 2023 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in March along with St. Vincent, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow and Mavis Staples. The special showcase at the Beacon Theater will help nonprofit food delivery charity God’s Love We Deliver and also feature appearances by Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase and Phoebe Robinson in between sets from Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Stephen Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Allison Russell and more.

Check out Taylor’s announcement of his Vegas shows below.