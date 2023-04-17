James Corden Teases BLACKPINK’s Carpool Karaoke Segment

Fresh off their jaw-dropping headlining set during Coachella’s first weekend, BLACKPINK is hitting the road with James Corden for one of the talk show host’s final Carpool Karaoke segments.

To tease the upcoming episode, Corden took to Instagram to share a video in which he’s seen in the car asking for “someone to help me get to work.” He then pans the camera to the passenger and back seats, where the stunning girl group is seen smiling and saying in unison, “BLACKPINK in your area!”

The Carpool Karaoke segment featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé, airs on Tuesday night (April 18) during CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden. The piece will air in one of the late-night show’s final 12 episodes, which will conclude April 27.

On Saturday (April 15), the global superstars became the first Korean act to headline Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. “So… let me start off with, four years ago we were invited to perform here for you at Coachella at the Sahara tent and that made a mark in all of our hearts,” Rosé told the crowd during their set, which featured performances of hits like “Pink Venom,” “Lovesick Girls,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and many more. ”I must say, this is a dream come true … the reason all four of us are here is because of you.”

